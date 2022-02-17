Parking fees coming to CKB

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -A change is coming to North Central Regional Airport, and it’s going to cost you some money.

For years now a well-known feature of the North Central Regional Airport has been the free parking but, that’s set to come to an end.

Airport director Rick Rock said the main reason for this change isn’t just to get more money.

He said there’s an ongoing problem with crowding in the parking lot, in part, due to people using it who aren’t even flying.

“If you’re getting ready to fly to Florida and you’re within that hour range to come and get and you’re maybe running a little late and you’re trying to find a place to park and you have a parking lot that’s full, and you have people that are non-users of the airport trying to fill it up.”

They plan to start charging five dollars a day for parking.

Rock said the extra money will help fund projects at the airport.

“As we try to build what you see behind me, expand and build the future of this airport it takes a lot of revenue, and parking is just another source of revenue.”

He even said they didn’t want to do this at first but, they thought now is the time.

“It was something we never wanted to do because we like to market that we have free parking but, as we go through and we are moving the mountain and adding the new terminal, it really became a time where it made sense to be able to build funds for that project.”

While may people have gotten used to the free parking everyone 5 news asked didn’t seem to mind the upcoming fee.

“Five dollars a day is what I’ve heard and compared to Pittsburgh that’s cheap, plus you don’t have the hour and a half drive up to Pittsburgh and an hour and a half back. five dollars and convenience, you can’t beat it.”

The plan is to start charging starting on may first.

