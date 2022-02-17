Ralph Franklin Williams, age 76 of Rosemont, WV passed away Monday, February 14th, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 25, 1945 in Thornton, WV a son of the late James Henry and Laura Jane (Poling) Williams. Ralph married Shirley Layten on May 1, 1975 and they have two daughters. They later divorced. He is survived by two daughters, Sarah (Jared) Dorsey, of Fort Scott, KS and Tammy (Josh) Brees of Pittsburg, KS; grandchildren, Avery, Ayden, Abe, and Adlee of Fort Scott, KS and Cadence , Kinzey of Pittsburg, KS; one brother Dale Williams of Blue Springs, MO and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by long time companion, Kathyrn Sharp as well as siblings Anna " Sis” Moore, Robert “Pork” Williams, Freddie Williams, and an infant sister. After the passing of his parents, Ralph spent his teen years at Drumm Farm in Independence, MO. He served in the US Army, worked several jobs including; steel worker in Kansas City, Taylor County Dog Warden, over-the-road truck driver, and security. Ralph loved sharing stories of his time at Drumm Farm, his Army days in Germany and his wild times spent on the lake. He loved to talk politics and share stories of his life experineces. He always said his daughters were his greatest accomplishment . He attended Flemington Baptist Church. The family is extremly grateful for the care Ralph received through the VA and would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Oncology staff at the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. They became his family over the last year. The family will receive friends and family at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 10:00am until the funeral hour. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon with Pastor Garry Whitescarver officiating. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetary. Condolences may be left online at www.donaldfordfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.