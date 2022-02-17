Sherry L Wright, 63, of Horner passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Sherry was born in Weston on November 17, 1958, a daughter of Josephine Hefner Mowery and Herbert Mowery. On December 14, 1991, she married Robert Wright and together they have spent the last 30 years. Robert will miss her dearly. Sherry is also survived by five children: Casey and Whitney Wright, of Horner, Michael and Daniel Moore, of Weston, and Natasha Matthews, of Buckhannon; eight grandchildren: Austin Moore, Sage Moore, Michael Moore, Harper Lattea, Dakota Moore, Maliki Moore, Brooklyn Matthews, and Corey Davidson; and one brother, Donald Mowery. She attended Lewis County High School and was a Christian by faith. Sherry dedicated her life to taking care of her home and family. Not only was she an attentive mother but a loving grandmother. Her love didn’t stop with her family; she also had a special place in her heart for animals, especially cats. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Sherry Lynn Wright. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.