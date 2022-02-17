Advertisement

WVWC announces interim president

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College has named its new interim president.

Dr. James Moore has been named the Interim President of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Officials of WVWC said they are optimistic that Dr. Moore’s leadership, skills, experience, and enthusiasm will enable the College to continue on a path to success for every member of the College’s community.

Dr. Moore replaces Dr. Joel Thierstein.

The College says that it appreciates Dr. Thierstein’s service.

