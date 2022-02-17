WVWC announces interim president

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College has named its new interim president.

Dr. James Moore has been named the Interim President of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Officials of WVWC said they are optimistic that Dr. Moore’s leadership, skills, experience, and enthusiasm will enable the College to continue on a path to success for every member of the College’s community.

Dr. Moore replaces Dr. Joel Thierstein.

The College says that it appreciates Dr. Thierstein’s service.

