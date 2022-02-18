COVID-19 W.Va. | 16 deaths, 1,126 new cases reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 18, 2022, there are currently 4,768 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 16 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,162 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Randolph County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 62-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Lincoln County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Ritchie County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old female from Mason County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, and a 92-year old female from Clay County.

As of Thursday, 753 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 193 have been admitted to the ICU and 112 are on ventilators.

14 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four pediatric patients are in the ICU, and three pediatric patients are on a ventilator.

Hospitalizations have not been updated on the West Virginia DHHR’s website for Friday as of this article’s publication.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,978 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,888 cases of Omicron have been reported.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (83), Berkeley (170), Boone (71), Braxton (27), Brooke (31), Cabell (216), Calhoun (10), Clay (19), Doddridge (27), Fayette (159), Gilmer (23), Grant (21), Greenbrier (152), Hampshire (61), Hancock (28), Hardy (21), Harrison (273), Jackson (38), Jefferson (62), Kanawha (455), Lewis (61), Lincoln (74), Logan (124), Marion (206), Marshall (94), Mason (78), McDowell (113), Mercer (213), Mineral (60), Mingo (112), Monongalia (154), Monroe (53), Morgan (21), Nicholas (91), Ohio (40), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (91), Putnam (169), Raleigh (247), Randolph (58), Ritchie (28), Roane (42), Summers (29), Taylor (45), Tucker (23), Tyler (12), Upshur (89), Wayne (85), Webster (30), Wetzel (39), Wirt (9), Wood (177), Wyoming (104). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

