Cyclist transported after being hit by truck in Marion County

(KFDA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident in Marion County took place Friday morning involving a cyclist.

According to the Marion County 911 Center, an unidentified man was hit by a truck while riding his bike.

The accident happened around 7:35 Friday morning, officials said.

It took place just outside of Rivesville on Paw Paw Creek Road.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Baxter Fire Department, and the Grant County EMS responded to the call.

The man has been transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

