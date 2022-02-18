House Call: Intelligent Medication Management

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Mark McIntyre, clinical pharmacist with UHC, discusses Intelligent Medication Management, which allows UHC greater control and visibility of pharmaceuticals.

1) Why has UHC selected to automate medication dispensing?

UHC has selected to automate medication dispensing as managing medications is more challenging than ever. UHC uses a system from Omnicell, which provides greater control of our medications through automated dispensing cabinets. This helps to remove some of the error-prone steps in our workflow process and helps to bring UHC closer to an autonomous pharmacy. It is our vision to automate the medication process to maximize safety and efficiency while ensuring compliance and positive outcomes.

2) How is UHC optimizing its inventory of medications?

UHC is optimizing its inventory of medications by:

Nurses have quicker and more accurate access to medications

Tools to identify compliance issues that may indicate drug diversion, which helps to improve security and inventory control

3). What does this mean for patients at UHC?

The implementation of our Omnicell system means an increase in patient safety and outcomes. It helps medical professionals at UHC to safely get patients what they need when they need it. For example, many of our medications lose their effectiveness if shaken, therefore they have to be walked to the nursing unit, which takes more time. With our Omnicell system we can store these medications in our infusion center safely and securely which eliminates travel time and allows us to dispense and administer medications much faster than before.

