Ila Loverna Campbell, 85, of Stonewood, WV, went home to be with her Lord, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Holly Grove, WV, on July 15, 1936, a daughter of the late Hoy and Wilda Gillum Wilfong. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Benny Lee Campbell, whom she married on July 12, 1959. Loverna is survived by her children, Ron Campbell and wife Michelle of Clarksburg, and Michele Trimble and husband Paul of Stonewood; three grandchildren, Adam Hill and girlfriend Allyssa Williamson of SC, Meagan Campbell and fiancé Jacob Seagraves of Ohio and Anthony Trimble and girlfriend Amber Hoffman of Stonewood; one great grandchild, Harper Kate Seagraves; two sisters, Madeline Barrett of Georgia, and Emma Jean Cobin of Florida; three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a special cousin, Sharon Douglas and husband Todd of Bridgeport and close friends, Frances and David Stiles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Mamie Marie Murphy, infant, Clarris Irene Wilfong, James Edward Wilfong, Maxine Wilfong, Arnetta Chance, Annetta Powers, Josephine Jo Smith, Charles Richard Wilfong, Hoy Junior Wilfong “Jr.” and Linda Lea Wilfong. She attended Buckhannon Upsher High School and worked at Bonne Belle Bakery in her younger years. Over the years she took care of over 30 children in her home. She loved helping and taking care of people and enjoyed cooking. She was a member of the Upper Room Church in Adamston and was a woman of strong Christian faith. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Flanary presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

