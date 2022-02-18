Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 18, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday brought wind gusts up to 50 mph and heavy rain to NCWV, and now the rain is moving out, as the cold front moves east. However, leftover moisture and cooling temperatures mean we’ll see light snow this morning. These snow showers only last until midday, and they won’t produce much, with trace amounts to 0.5″ in the lowlands and 1″ to 2″ in the mountains. By the afternoon, we dry out, and skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph. Combined with temperatures in the low-30s this afternoon, it will be a chilly day. Tonight, skies will stay mostly clear, so you can go star-gazing. It will be cold, however, with lows in the mid-20s. Thanks to winds coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph, it will feel much colder. Overall, expect a chilly but nice day. Tomorrow morning, after 7 AM, a weak cold front pushes in and brings more light snow to the area. The snow won’t last long, only lasting until the early-afternoon, and we only see another 0.5″ of snow in the lowlands and 1″ to 2″ in the mountains. By the afternoon, the front leaves, and skies will clear out for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, however, and westerly winds of 10-15 mph will make them feel much colder. Overall, make sure to wear a heavy coat and gloves as you go enjoy the sunshine. Overnight into Sunday morning, we drop into the mid-teens, but by Sunday afternoon, we rise into the mid-50s, as warm air flows in from the south, thanks to a high-pressure system moving east. Combined with mostly sunny skies, Sunday will be a great way to end the weekend. The first half of next week brings highs in the low-60s, but an active weather pattern will push rain into NCWV on Tuesday. More rain will come throughout next week, so you’ll want an umbrella. In short, today will be chilly but sunny, tomorrow starts with light snow before we bring back sunshine and cold temperatures, and next week will be warm, with rain chances.

Today: This morning, skies will be cloudy, with light snow and snow flurries in the area. By the afternoon, we dry out, and we’re left with partly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the WNW at 10-20 mph. This will make today’s temperatures, which will start in the mid-30s this morning and be at or below this by the afternoon, feel much cooler. Overall, expect a chilly and breezy, but otherwise calm, afternoon. Make sure to wear a couple of layers as you head out this morning. High: 35.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, with SW winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s, feeling much cooler because of those winds. Overall, expect a cold, peaceful night. Low: 25.

Saturday: Snow showers push into our area between 7 AM to midday. Not much snow expected, about trace amounts in the lowlands and 1″ to 2″ in the mountains. After midday, any leftover precipitation should be gone, leaving behind mostly clear skies and breezy westerly winds of 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, feeling much cooler because of the winds. Overall, expect snow in the morning and cold, sunny conditions in the afternoon. High: 35.

Sunday: Skies will be clear and sunny, and winds will be light and coming from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the low-50s, so overall, it will be a good day to go outdoors. High: 52.

