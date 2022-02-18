Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 18th, 2022

The storm is almost here?
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone!! We went from very gusty winds last night, to a chilly with flurries in the area. Some people are still dealing with power outages from last night’s winds, and unfortunately, it will be a chilly one tonight, and through most of the day tomorrow also. Tomorrow will be another wintry day as a clipper system that is now in the Midwest, moves through our area. We’ll again see our winds kicking up with the highest winds around midday, and also a quick shot of snow. Even though it will be short-lived, the lowlands could see anywhere from a trace to 1″, and the mountains 1-2″. That clipper will also usher in some colder air too. Sunday morning many of us will wake up in the lower teens or single numbers. But those low temperatures will only be around for a few hours as we will be reaching over 50 by the afternoon. President’s Day will be a gorgeous one with plenty of sunshine and even warmer temperatures. But for the rest of the week, even though it will be mild on Tuesday, wet weather will be the norm for the rest of the week.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 26

Saturday: Windy and flurries: High 33

Sunday: Chilly start, sunny and nice warm-up: High 51

Monday: Partly cloudy: High 62

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD semi
Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Aron Blosser
Fairmont man arrested for allegedly striking 2-year-old three times
WVSP: Woman fatally struck and killed on road
Hobby Lobby stock image (Courtesy of Hobby Lobby)
Clarksburg Hobby Lobby set to open in April

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for Feb 18, 2022
Expected highs for today, February 18, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 18, 2022
Kevin Coriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 17th, 2022
Wind Advisory for NCWV, as of February 17, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 17, 2022