Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 18th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone!! We went from very gusty winds last night, to a chilly with flurries in the area. Some people are still dealing with power outages from last night’s winds, and unfortunately, it will be a chilly one tonight, and through most of the day tomorrow also. Tomorrow will be another wintry day as a clipper system that is now in the Midwest, moves through our area. We’ll again see our winds kicking up with the highest winds around midday, and also a quick shot of snow. Even though it will be short-lived, the lowlands could see anywhere from a trace to 1″, and the mountains 1-2″. That clipper will also usher in some colder air too. Sunday morning many of us will wake up in the lower teens or single numbers. But those low temperatures will only be around for a few hours as we will be reaching over 50 by the afternoon. President’s Day will be a gorgeous one with plenty of sunshine and even warmer temperatures. But for the rest of the week, even though it will be mild on Tuesday, wet weather will be the norm for the rest of the week.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low 26

Saturday: Windy and flurries: High 33

Sunday: Chilly start, sunny and nice warm-up: High 51

Monday: Partly cloudy: High 62

