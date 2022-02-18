Advertisement

Man arrested in Upshur Co. for allegedly ransacking store, breaking into vehicle

Zachary Kelly
Zachary Kelly(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Upshur County on Thursday for allegedly damaging over $4,000 of property and stealing an additional $2,300 in October 2021.

Officers responded to Brushy Fork Mart in Buckhannon on Oct. 29, 2021 for a possible breaking and entering, according to a criminal complaint.

At the convenience store, officers saw a shattered glass door, a glass case that had been knocked over, several damaged cameras, a broken bottle of wine, a tipped over coin machine, and a large container that held rolls of scratch off lottery tickets.

The owner of the store arrived on scene, according to officers, and was able to show video footage of what happened from approximately 11:40 p.m.

According to the report, the video showed three men enter the store after breaking the glass door, taking some items, and fleeing from the store towards a trailer park.

Later in the day, officers received a report from a man that someone broke into his vehicle, stealing a wallet and his wife’s purse, according to court documents.

Officers said a trail of items stolen from the vehicle led to the convenience store.

The report says the man found his wallet and business cards outside of a home in Buckhannon, and the people living in that home directed him to another home.

Among items found at the home was a photo with Zachary Kelly, 26, of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, who was wearing what officers referred to as the same clothing as what was worn on store surveillance video.

The property that was damaged or destroyed totaled $4,188.60 whole the stolen items totaled $2,346.05, according to the criminal complaint.

Kelly has been charged with entry of a building other than a home, destruction/injury of property, and grand larceny and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

