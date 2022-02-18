Morgantown, Buckhannon-Upshur post strong races at 2022 State Swim Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After yesterday’s prelims at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center, there was a bit of an expectation of success for the local teams. Needless to say, expectations became a reality, and after eleven events, seven of the top spots were taken by North Central West Virginia programs. The powerhouses: Morgantown, which ultimately took state runner-up and was propelled by four state titles from junior Caroline Riggs, and Buckhannon-Upshur, led by junior Cadence Vincent with three state titles of her own.

Morgantown’s Delaney Householder, Irina Stanescu, Katelyn Blosser and Caroline Riggs came together to win the 200 medley relay in 2:08.43. B-U finished second and Bridgeport came in fourth.

The 200 individual medley kept the ball rolling for the Mohigans. Householder came in second at 2:08.43, while Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson and B-U’s Alayna Whitehair rounded things out at four and five.

The 200 freestyle added to the list of things Caroline Riggs is good at. She secured her second title of the morning in 1:51.21. Lots of local names in the medals for this race: Notre Dame’s Caitlin Oltman at four, Mo-town’s Lillian Linscheid at five and Fairmont Senior’s Mia Abruzzino at six.

The 50 free was Cadence Vincent’s to be won... and she sure did. Ever so slightly behind her seed time of 23.33, but 23.35 won her another title. Morgantown’s Stanescu and Bridgeport’s Cheyanne Rohde also medaled.

“Yesterday in my 50 free, I wanted to build off of what I did wrong,” Vincent said. “I went around the same time, but I did everything right today.”

Four top six placements in the 100 butterfly and two in the 100 free continued the dominance from North Central West Virginia swimmers.

The Mohigans once again, this time around, three in the top six in the 500 freestyle. Householder in second, Blosser in fourth and Linscheid rounding out at sixth. Fairmont Senior’s Abruzzino came in third.

In the 200 relay, all about the Buccaneers. Whitehair, Riley Vincent, Cameron Zuliani and Cadence Vincent secured the win in 1:41.64, nearly three seconds faster than the next team. Fairmont Senior’s relay placed third overall.

“That 200 freestyle relay was my main goal today. I wasn’t just swimming for me, I was swimming for the other three on my relay team,” Vincent said. “We’re all really, really excited to get that title back from our freshman year. The bond that me and three three of them have is just unbeatable.”

We aren’t done with Vincent, as it turns out the 100 backstroke is also her thing. One of three swimmers to break a minute, she won the event in 56.55. Bridgeport’s Rohde also broke a minute at 59.72 to grab third place.

Riggs won the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.98; second place finish from Bridgeport’s Johnson and sixth from B-U’s Whitehair.

“I’m pleased. They were my fastest morning swims I’ve ever had, so it went good,” Riggs said.

The final event: the 400 freestyle relay. Morgantown capped off the day with a 3:35.51 win, a new state meet record.

We have just been working toward this all year and we have two seniors on the team so it was our last time swimming together today,” Riggs said. “I think it just all went well and we pulled it off together.”

“I felt amazing in the pool today especially with the double lane lines. It just made me so excited. I’m so excited for the years to come,” Householder said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.