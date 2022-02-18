Advertisement

Plea hearing set for Md. woman charged in submarine spy case

Diana and Jonathan Toebbe
Diana and Jonathan Toebbe(The Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign government appears poised to plead guilty.

A plea hearing for Diana Toebbe is scheduled for Friday morning in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, according to a court notice. Lawyers for Toebbe did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment on Thursday.

Toebbe’s husband, Jonathan, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of conspiring to communicate restricted data. The sentencing range agreed to by lawyers calls for a potential punishment between roughly 12 years and 17 years in prison.

Jonathan Toebbe admitted selling information about Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Diana Toebbe was charged with acting as a lookout at several prearranged “dead-drop” locations at which memory cards containing the secret information was left behind.

The Toebbes, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested in West Virginia in October 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD semi
Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Aron Blosser
Fairmont man arrested for allegedly striking 2-year-old three times
Hobby Lobby stock image (Courtesy of Hobby Lobby)
Clarksburg Hobby Lobby set to open in April
Those photographed, from left, are Belington City Clerk Gwen Valentine, Councilman Marshall...
New Belington business opens with ribbon-cutting

Latest News

Huntington High School senior Max Nibert holds signs he plans to use during a student walkout...
Families sue W.Va. school district over Christian assembly
Caitlin O’Dell, Jonathan Barber and Shelly Rosser pose for a photo at the West Virginia state...
Miners, families testify against bill to ax injury benefits
WVSP: Woman fatally struck and killed on road
Power outages generic
Thousands lose power across NCWV