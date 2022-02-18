Advertisement

Stanley Ray Cottrell(Stanley Ray Cottrell)
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
Stanley Ray Cottrell, 79, of Rivesville, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022.  He was born May 4, 1942, in Gilmer County, WV a son of the late Sherman and Eula Cottrell. Stanley was a graduate of Fairview High School.  He is a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War.  He was a member of Pumpkin Center Church in Fairview, the local VFW, and member of Sagebrush Round-up.  Stanley loved to use his hands, he was a great carpenter; building addition to Pumpkin Center and the home he and Carolyn live in today, He worked at Fairmont Kitchen Center for several years. He was an avid deer hunter and loved his country music. Stanley was survived by his wife Carolyn Lee Cottrell and a daughter; Kathy Cottrell of Grafton  WV, Moma Armour and husband Mark of Stewartstown PA, Tracy Long-Tolley of Stewartstown PA, Della Hall Thomas and husband Clyde of Rivesville WV,  a sister; Betty Snider of Rivesville WV, sister-in laws; Patricia Palmer of Fairmont WV, Nancy Cottrell of Fairmont WV , Judy Grega and her husband Bob of Smithtown WV, Alicia Kay  Richards of Braxton County WV, grandchildren; Reva Chickerell of Grafton WV, Kenneth Stanley Townsend of Grafton, Diann Trusler of Clarksburg, Zachery Joseph Ray Townsend of Grafton and other numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother-in-law; Buck Smith of Metz WV. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by brothers Kenneth Cottrell, Leo Cottrell, and Jack Cottrill, Lawrence Tolly and wife Karen of Grafton WV, and his First wife Ilene Cottrell. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Domico Funeral Home 414 Gaston Ave. Fairmont WV.   Visitation is from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 pm with services beginning at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Evangelist Robin Levey.

