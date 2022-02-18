Advertisement

Thousands lose power across NCWV

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Mon Power was reporting approximately 9,000 people without service.
Power outages generic
Power outages generic(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thousands of people lost power Thursday night into Friday morning.

High wind gusts were to blame for most of the outages.

As of 8:30 a.m., there was no estimate of when power would be restored.

The Weston and Morgantown areas were among the hardest hit, with many homes and businesses left dark.

Police warned of street light outages in those areas as well.

Breakdown of outages by county:

Barbour: 438

Doddridge: 194

Gilmer: 261

Hardy: 766

Harrison: 112

Lewis: 1,845

Marion: 190

Monongalia: 2,776

Pocahontas: 435

Preston: 215

Randolph: 178

Ritchie: 33

Taylor: 192

Tucker: 869

Upshur: 420

