Thousands lose power across NCWV
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thousands of people lost power Thursday night into Friday morning.
As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Mon Power was reporting approximately 9,000 people without service.
High wind gusts were to blame for most of the outages.
As of 8:30 a.m., there was no estimate of when power would be restored.
The Weston and Morgantown areas were among the hardest hit, with many homes and businesses left dark.
Police warned of street light outages in those areas as well.
Breakdown of outages by county:
Barbour: 438
Doddridge: 194
Gilmer: 261
Hardy: 766
Harrison: 112
Lewis: 1,845
Marion: 190
Monongalia: 2,776
Pocahontas: 435
Preston: 215
Randolph: 178
Ritchie: 33
Taylor: 192
Tucker: 869
Upshur: 420
