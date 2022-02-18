Advertisement

Tractor-trailer catches fire, temporarily shuts down I-79 in Westover

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-79 northbound mile marker 152, temporarily shutting down the interstate.

According to the Monongalia County of Emergency Management, the tractor-trailer caught fire around 5:03 p.m..

The northbound section of mile marker 152 was closed for about one hour, but is now open.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person life-flighted after multi-vehicle accident
Bridgeport PD semi
Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Those photographed, from left, are Belington City Clerk Gwen Valentine, Councilman Marshall...
New Belington business opens with ribbon-cutting
Amarillo drivers should expect some traffic delays this week due to some lane closures....
Major Marion County road to have single lane closure for months

Latest News

Parking fees coming to CKB
Parking fees coming to CKB
Clarksburg Hobby Lobby set to open in April
Clarksburg Hobby Lobby set to open in April
Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi
Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi
COVID-19 W.Va. | 42 additional deaths reported
COVID-19 W.Va. | 42 additional deaths reported