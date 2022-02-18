Tractor-trailer catches fire, temporarily shuts down I-79 in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-79 northbound mile marker 152, temporarily shutting down the interstate.

According to the Monongalia County of Emergency Management, the tractor-trailer caught fire around 5:03 p.m..

The northbound section of mile marker 152 was closed for about one hour, but is now open.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.

