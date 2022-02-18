Advertisement

Trial underway in WVa for man accused of killing young child

(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Trial is underway in West Virginia for a man accused of killing his young daughter.

Jeffrey Hoskins of Ripley is charged with first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent by child abuse, WCHS-TV reported. Hoskins was indicted in January 2020 after the girl died, more than a year after she was hospitalized for her injuries.

Hoskins is accused of choking his then-6-month-old daughter, Riana, in October 2018, authorities have said. The girl stayed alive in a medically induced coma and was deaf and blind due to her injuries, officials said when Hoskins was indicted.

Hoskins’ trial began Tuesday in Jackson County with opening statements delivered on Wednesday. Jury deliberations are not expected until next Tuesday or Wednesday, court officials said.

