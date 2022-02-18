WVSP: Woman fatally struck and killed on road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle along a roadway in Mingo County.

West Virginia State Police say 70-year-old Sharon Isaacs, of Chapmanville, was found dead Wednesday night in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 119 in the Delbarton area.

WVSP says Isaacs was walking in the road when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Her death remains under investigation.

