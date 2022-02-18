Advertisement

WVSP: Woman fatally struck and killed on road

Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle along a roadway in Mingo County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle along a roadway in Mingo County.

West Virginia State Police say 70-year-old Sharon Isaacs, of Chapmanville, was found dead Wednesday night in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 119 in the Delbarton area.

WVSP says Isaacs was walking in the road when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Her death remains under investigation.

