WVU to take steps to address dining concerns

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from Sodexo joined WVU Dining Services during Friday’s Board of Governors meeting to acknowledge recent concerns about food quality and the steps being taken to address them.

“Reports of raw or undercooked food and limited options, particularly in the evening hours at some of our dining halls, are deeply concerning and reflect neither who we are nor who we aspire to be as an organization,” Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said.

Officials said Dining Services is working with Sodexo to implement increased training and expanded audits and inspections, as well as a dashboard to share results of WVU Environmental Health and Safety inspections of dining halls.

WVU will also provide students with an open forum to ask questions and share concerns with leadership in weekly meet-and-greet events called “Dinner with the GMs.”

Renovations are also planned for several dining halls this year.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.