BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty Ann (Gribble) Jackson, 80, of Grafton, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 29, 1941, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Gerald Gribble and Madeline Moore. Betty retired from Sam’s Club. She loved to play bingo and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Betty is survived by her sons, Robbie Jackson and his wife, Robin of Fairmont and Scott Jackson of Chicago, Illinois; her daughter, Corina Sagmoen of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Toy Keith Jackson, Jada Graham, Elias Sloan, and Jacy Monell all of Fairmont; her brothers, Bob Gribble and his wife, Brenda of Grafton, and James Gribble and his wife, Anita of North Carolina; her sister, Janet (Gribble) Hart of North Carolina; and her lifelong best friends, Diane Chalfant and her husband Jim, In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clifford Jackson.Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., and on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Harmony Grove Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

