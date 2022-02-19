Bridgeport boys clinch State Swim Runner-Up

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport boys team of Randy Keener, Allen Reese, Mason Titchenal and Andy Miller claimed the first title of the night with a 1:40.37 in the 200 Yard Medley.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennett followed up that performance with 1:42.47 in the 200 Yard Free, good enough for the State title.

Keener claimed another state title in the 200 Yard IM, with a time of 1:52.56.

University’s Frankie McCutchan bested his closest competitor by over four seconds, and prelim time by over 13 seconds to clinch the 500 Yard Free title, touching the wall with 4:40.54.

Keener finished out his 13 career state titles with a 100 Yard Backstroke victory, coming in with a time of 50.51 seconds.

Bridgeport finished as State Runner-ups.

Keener, McCutchan and Bennett were named to the All-Tournament team.

