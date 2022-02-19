Advertisement

Bridgeport boys clinch State Swim Runner-Up

Five races won by North Central West Virginia swimmers
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport boys team of Randy Keener, Allen Reese, Mason Titchenal and Andy Miller claimed the first title of the night with a 1:40.37 in the 200 Yard Medley.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennett followed up that performance with 1:42.47 in the 200 Yard Free, good enough for the State title.

Keener claimed another state title in the 200 Yard IM, with a time of 1:52.56.

University’s Frankie McCutchan bested his closest competitor by over four seconds, and prelim time by over 13 seconds to clinch the 500 Yard Free title, touching the wall with 4:40.54.

Keener finished out his 13 career state titles with a 100 Yard Backstroke victory, coming in with a time of 50.51 seconds.

Bridgeport finished as State Runner-ups.

Keener, McCutchan and Bennett were named to the All-Tournament team.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD semi
Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Power outages generic
UPDATE: Outages could last until Sunday, Mon Power says
Aron Blosser
Fairmont man arrested for allegedly striking 2-year-old three times
WVSP: Woman fatally struck and killed on road

Latest News

Morgantown girls' swimming
Morgantown, Buckhannon-Upshur post strong races at 2022 State Swim Championship
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB's Jacob Howe
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB’s Jacob Howe
Randy Keener
2022 Swim State Championship: Boys Preliminary Results
Girls preliminary competition
2022 Swim State Championship: Girls Preliminary Results