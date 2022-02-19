Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | February 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! After a little snow across the area, clouds slowly decreased and winds gusted anywhere from 30-45mph. Winds will die down overnight as high pressure crosses overhead, and temperatures will drop into the teens (single digits for higher elevations). Skies will remain clear throughout tomorrow, and a return to southerly flow will bring high temperatures into the 50s for most of the area. Monday morning will be mild, with lows above average in the mid-30s. Then, high temperatures jump to the low 60s, and skies will remain clear until the afternoon when high clouds start to roll in. These clouds will thicken overnight as temperatures only drop to the mid and upper 40s. By Tuesday morning, a large low-pressure system pushes rain into West Virginia. This rain will continue all day and could be heavy at times. The cold front associated with this system will pass over the state overnight Wednesday, so rain will taper off by the afternoon, and temperatures will start a steady decline through the end of the week. The rest of Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but by Thursday morning, another low-pressure system pushing up from the south brings more precipitation to the area. Depending on the surface temperatures at the beginning of the system, this precipitation could start as sleet or freezing rain, which could cause problems for the Thursday morning commute. As the day progresses and temperatures rise to the mid-40s, all precipitation will be rain. Thursday night receives a small break from the rain, but as the system tracks northward, rain begins again for Friday morning. Temperatures will be similar to Thursday’s, in the mid-40s, and rain will end by the evening. Saturday will be a cold day, but skies will be partly cloudy. Overall, the amount of rainfall expected this week could total 2-3 inches by Friday, so we will be watching for flooding concerns throughout the week.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 14

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. High: 51

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 62

Tuesday: Rain throughout the day. High: 61

