BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marvin E. Marsh, 81, of Mt. Clare, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon, February 18, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Meadowbrook on August 23, 1940, a son of the late Olen Samuel Marsh and Mary Annice (Boram) Marsh.He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Jane Lafferty Marsh, on April 4, 2011.He is survived by his wife, Frances Ann Byrd Marsh whom he married August 21, 2011.Also surviving are a daughter, Kim Maditz and her husband Tom of Mt. Clare; two sons, Scott Marsh and his wife Lisa, Mt. Clare; and Thomas Marsh and his wife Daisy, Mt. Clare; ten grandchildren, Amy Maditz Klein and her husband Beau, Nathan Maditz, Gregory Maditz, Justin Maditz and his wife Lena, Bethany Parker and her husband Brian, Travis Marsh and his wife Abbie, Derek Maditz and his wife Amy, Joshua Marsh and his wife MacKenzie, Cassandra Marsh and Chloe Marsh; and eight great-grandchildren, Ian Maditz, Victoria, Dillan and Nicholas Klein; Rylee and Georgia Marsh, Wyatt Parker and Finnegan Maditz; and a sister, Charlotte Lewis of Weston.Marvin is also survived by four step-children, Kathy Riley, Gary “Bill” Byrd Jr. and his wife Robin, Bryan Byrd and his wife Crystal, Jonette Byrd; and several step-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph, Darrell, Glenn, and an infant Lawrence Marsh; three sisters, Madeline Riffle, Wilma Flowers, and an infant Shirley Jean Marsh; and a step-son Michael Byrd.Marvin was a mechanic for B & R Construction and then Dodd Corporation. He was a long-time owner of Marsh’s Lawnmower Repair. He was a loving husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a long-time member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Stout’s Run. He enjoyed camping, gardening, going to church, and he was a music lover. Condolences to the Marsh Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Murrell presiding. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.