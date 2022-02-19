BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Phillip Alan Pitkin, 59, of Farmington passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at his home. He was born in Greenville, Ohio on November 27, 1962 a son of the late Robert Homer and Patricia Ann Hull Pitkin. He proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. He worked for many years as Truck Driver. He last worked as an Inventory/Warehouse Manager at Busy Beaver in Fairmont. He loved working on his farm especially the time on his John Deere tractor. He also did carpentry and wood working. He has devoted to his wife and family. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, often visiting the Pigeon Forge area. Phillip was a Christian by faith.He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years Deborah “Debbie” Wyatt Pitkin; his daughter Gina Mayo and her husband Gil of North Carolina; his son Jordon Malagrida of Texas; his daughter-in-law Lisa Cook; two brothers Mike Pitkin of Florida and John Campbell of Ohio; four sisters Debbie Kesner of Ohio, Cassandra Campbell of Ohio, Patsy Framak of Indiana and Angela Spurlock of Ohio; one grandchild King Malagrida; dear friends Jim and Liz Boyers of Fairmont Zach Marsh of Fairmont, and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Linda.In keeping with his wishes his body will be cremated and Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to carry out these arrangements.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

