Residents of Lewis County look to continue “Hometown Heroes” banner project

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year, the owner of the Mountaineer Military Museum in Weston, Barb McVaney, was approached by a fellow Lewis County resident to work on a new project to honor the county’s “Hometown Heroes.”

“A local lady sent me a message and said she was traveling through another town in West Virginia. They had up these beautiful little military banners on their poles. She goes, wouldn’t it be nice if we had them in Weston?” McVaney said.

A group of residents met with members of the city and county to put the plan in motion, and it was approved.

“Actually, I think it brought our town together, not just the town but the county people from all over,” McVaney added.

The “Hometown Heroes” banners show a photo of the local veteran with their name and the branch they served in. These banners were put up around Memorial Day and taken down after Veterans Day.

McVaney said they had over 100 banners hung up last year.

The city ran out of hangers for the banners. So the museum donated money to purchase the hardware necessary to ensure the project would be finished.

McVaney added she’s glad that the museum could help support this project.

“No veteran should ever be forgotten. That’s what we do. So, just to be able to have the lady come and say you want to be a part of this was like how could I say no? It’s what we do. It’s our heart,” she explained.

McVaney said they were holding a meeting that would determine the future of this project.

She said she had already received interest from roughly 50 more people who would like to add their veterans to the display.

