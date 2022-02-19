Advertisement

Special Olympics West Virginia holds annual Polar Plunge at Cheat Lake

Residents help raise money for Special Olympics.
Residents help raise money for Special Olympics.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County residents took a plunge to support Special Olympics West Virginia.

Every year a fundraiser was held where teams came together and jumped into a cold body of water to raise money for Special Olympics.

Aaron Gizzi, Treasurer of the Special Olympics West Virginia Board, said that the Cheat Lake Polar Plunge usually brought a large crowd.

He said they have had over 100 teams participate in this fundraiser. The number continued to grow.

“You know, you never know what to expect. But the support that we’ve had this year has been fantastic.” Gizzi said.

He added this was one of the multiple Polar Plunges held in the state.

