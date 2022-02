MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A structure fire was reported on Buffalo Brink Rd. in Marion County Friday evening.

According to the Marion County 911 Dispatch, a house caught fire at 6:55 p.m.

The dispatcher tells 5 News there are no injuries or entrapments reported. However, as of 9:25 p.m., the scene is still active.

