Thousands Without Power in Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A downed power line has caused a major power outage in the Rivesville area.

According to the Marion County 911 center the call came in around 2:15 this afternoon.

A tree fell on the power line.

It is not obstructing traffic but, according to Mon Power, there are over 2,200 customers without power in the county with between 500 and 1,500 of them from this incident.

Power is expected to be restored by 9 tonight.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.