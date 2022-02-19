Advertisement

Thousands Without Power in Marion County

Thousands Without Power in Marion County
Thousands Without Power in Marion County(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A downed power line has caused a major power outage in the Rivesville area.

According to the Marion County 911 center the call came in around 2:15 this afternoon.

A tree fell on the power line.

It is not obstructing traffic but, according to Mon Power, there are over 2,200 customers without power in the county with between 500 and 1,500 of them from this incident.

Power is expected to be restored by 9 tonight.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages generic
UPDATE: Outages could last until Sunday, Mon Power says
WVSP: Woman fatally struck and killed on road
Trial underway in WVa for man accused of killing young child
Zachary Kelly
Man arrested in Upshur Co. for allegedly ransacking store, breaking into vehicle
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare

Latest News

Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.
Vehicle Rollover on I-79 Southbound Cleared
Water faucet
Water outage scheduled in Elkins
Structure fire reported in Mannington
House Call
House Call