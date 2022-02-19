Water outage scheduled in Elkins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A water outage has been scheduled in Elkins.

On Tuesday, starting at 10:00 a.m., water customers near West Central Street, Wilson Lane, and Vernon Avenue, including Mountain Memories Assisted Living, will experience a water outage.

Elkins Water System employees will be terminating an abandoned section of 18-inch line near Wilson Lane, behind the Tygart Valley Mall.

Water service to Elkins Middle School will not be affected.

This work is projected to be completed during business hours but may be extended as a result of conditions encountered underground.

