Bridgeport’s Gracie Courtney signs with Fairmont State Soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Gracie Courtney signed to continue her soccer and academic career at Fairmont State.

Courtney played a crucial role on defense during the Indians’ sectional titles the last two years.

The Bridgeport senior follows in Falcon footsteps, as both her parents attended Fairmont State, as well as her brother, who is currently a student.

