Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Gracie Courtney signs with Fairmont State Soccer

Courtney joins a line of family Falcons
Bridgeport's Gracie Courtney signs with Fairmont State Soccer
Bridgeport's Gracie Courtney signs with Fairmont State Soccer(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Gracie Courtney signed to continue her soccer and academic career at Fairmont State.

Courtney played a crucial role on defense during the Indians’ sectional titles the last two years.

The Bridgeport senior follows in Falcon footsteps, as both her parents attended Fairmont State, as well as her brother, who is currently a student.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Drive Accident
Two injured in accident on Emily Drive
Structure fire reported in Mannington
Power outages generic
UPDATE: Outages could last until Sunday, Mon Power says
Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.
Vehicle Rollover on I-79 Southbound Cleared
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation

Latest News

WVU falls to No. 14 Texas
WVU Women’s Basketball falls to No. 14 Texas
WVU falls to Kansas, 71-58
WVU falls to Kansas, 71-58
Region III Wrestling Results
Region III Wrestling Results
Region II Wrestling Results
Region II Wrestling Results