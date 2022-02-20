Local balloon artist brings smiles to the community

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Weston resident Gilbert Adams hoped to bring joy to the community with his business GJ’s World of Balloons. He made his unique balloon creations.

Adams had been a balloon artist for 22 years and has always loved children despite never having any of his own. One day he saw children gathered outside a restaurant and wanted to know why they were together.

“I went out, and the guy was twisting balloons. I said. This is what I want to do. So, I went out and bought a bag of balloons. Popped them all made me mad,” he laughed.

After that, Adams joined the Fellowship of Christian Magicians and was invited to be in the balloon department. This was where he started to perfect his craft.

During the pandemic, Adams displayed creations on his mailbox in hopes of brightening up someone’s day. He did just that.

“It was getting to where we started meeting neighbors we had never met before. They would come by and say we heard about these balloons. We want to see these. It just grew and grew and grew. I had a few people come up and say can you post these online?” he said.

Adams shared some of his balloon art on Facebook for what he calls “smile time.” He posted some of his art for people to look at online. Adams also posted tutorials to help others learn the craft on the page.

Adams said that several people told him his art helped them through the pandemic, but one story stood out.

“I was driving to work one day, and I saw this balloon outside. She says it made me smile. She said I rearranged my whole driving directions, now to come by every day to see this. She said it made her get through the depression of the virus,” he explained.

Adams does balloons for multiple different types of events.

He added he hoped to continue bringing happiness to the community with his balloon art.

