Region I Wrestling Results

Fairmont Senior clinches team title
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior clinches the Region I team title with 226 points. Below are the Region I champions from North Central West Virginia.

113 - Levi Carpenter (East Fairmont), by decision 13-1

126 - Mikey Jones (Fairmont Senior), by fall

132 - Brody Hess (North Marion), by fall

138 - Kolbie Hamilton (Fairmont Senior), by fall

195 - Dylan Ours (Fairmont Senior), by decision 4-0

