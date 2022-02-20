Region I Wrestling Results
Fairmont Senior clinches team title
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior clinches the Region I team title with 226 points. Below are the Region I champions from North Central West Virginia.
113 - Levi Carpenter (East Fairmont), by decision 13-1
126 - Mikey Jones (Fairmont Senior), by fall
132 - Brody Hess (North Marion), by fall
138 - Kolbie Hamilton (Fairmont Senior), by fall
195 - Dylan Ours (Fairmont Senior), by decision 4-0
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.