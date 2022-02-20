Region II Wrestling Results
Your 2022 NCWV State Wrestling Champions from Region II
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County won Region II as a team with 248.5 points.
106 - Gavin Boland (Elkins)
113 - Braden Helmick (Braxton Co.)
126 - Brock Mitchell (Lewis Co.)
138 - Blayne Jarvis (Braxton Co.)
145 - Tristen Ginanni (Ritchie Co.)
152 - Trenton Bush (Lewis Co.)
160 - Jackson Davis (Braxton Co.)
195 - Colton Moore (Braxton Co.)
285 - Ryder McLaughlin (Braxton Co.)
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.