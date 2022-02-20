Advertisement

Region II Wrestling Results

Your 2022 NCWV State Wrestling Champions from Region II
Region II Wrestling Results
Region II Wrestling Results(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County won Region II as a team with 248.5 points.

106 - Gavin Boland (Elkins)

113 - Braden Helmick (Braxton Co.)

126 - Brock Mitchell (Lewis Co.)

138 - Blayne Jarvis (Braxton Co.)

145 - Tristen Ginanni (Ritchie Co.)

152 - Trenton Bush (Lewis Co.)

160 - Jackson Davis (Braxton Co.)

195 - Colton Moore (Braxton Co.)

285 - Ryder McLaughlin (Braxton Co.)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire reported in Mannington
Emily Drive Accident
Two injured in accident on Emily Drive
Power outages generic
UPDATE: Outages could last until Sunday, Mon Power says
Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.
Vehicle Rollover on I-79 Southbound Cleared
Zachary Kelly
Man arrested in Upshur Co. for allegedly ransacking store, breaking into vehicle

Latest News

WVU falls to Kansas, 71-58
WVU falls to Kansas, 71-58
Region III Wrestling Results
Region III Wrestling Results
Region I Wrestling Results
Region I Wrestling Results
2022 Boys State Swim Meet
Bridgeport boys clinch State Swim Runner-Up