Region III Wrestling Results

GLEN DALE, W.Va (WDTV) - Your 2022 Wrestling Regional III Champions from North Central West Virginia

138 - Tucker Hearst (Buckhannon-Upshur), won by pin.

145 - Luca Felix (University), won by pin

152 - Don Parker (University), won by decision, 14-7

170, Elijah Wellings-Osha (University), won by pin

195 - Brock Keller (University), won by pin

Full results will be added as they become available

