Two injured in accident on Emily Drive

Two people were transported to UHC following an accident on Emily Drive in Bridgeport.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
According to the Harrison County 911 Center, the two-vehicle accident occurred around 5:45 Saturday evening.

Clarksburg and Bridgeport fire departments were on scene as well as Anmoore EMS and Bridgeport Police.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

