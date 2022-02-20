Two injured in accident on Emily Drive
Two people were transported to UHC following an accident on Emily Drive in Bridgeport.
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to UHC following an accident on Emily Drive in Bridgeport.
According to the Harrison County 911 Center, the two-vehicle accident occurred around 5:45 Saturday evening.
Clarksburg and Bridgeport fire departments were on scene as well as Anmoore EMS and Bridgeport Police.
Stick with 5 News as this story develops.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.