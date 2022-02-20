WVU falls to Kansas, 71-58

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a game of runs to start out the night at WVU, like Sean McNeil said postgame, “they went on there, we went on ours.”

A basket from Malik Curry closed the gap for the Mountaineers heading into the half, just down by six.

However, the second half proved brutal once again for WVU, taking the loss 71-58.

Sean McNeil led with 18 points. The Mountaineers are back on the court Monday at TCU.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.