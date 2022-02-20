Advertisement

WVU Women’s Basketball falls to No. 14 Texas

The Mountaineer and Longhorns tied it up eight times
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball took to the court to face No. 14 Texas early Sunday afternoon.

Though the Mountaineers outscored the Longhorns in the first and second quarter, it was not enough to come out victorious, falling 67-58.

Mike Carey noted postgame, “It’s frustrating, majority of them stayed focused, played hard.”

Esmery Martinez led the Mountaineers in scoring (13) and rebounds (6).

WVU is back on the hardwood this Wednesday at Iowa State, tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

