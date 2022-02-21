Advertisement

Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30

The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just blocks away from where he went missing from Cabell Huntington Hospital in late December.(WSAZ archives)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 2/21/22 @ 8:55 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have identified a body that was found Monday as an elderly man missing since Dec. 30.

Huntington Police Department Chief Karl Colder confirms the body was that of Charles Allen “Chuck” Carroll, 70, of Huntington, who was last seen Dec. 30, 2021, and reported missing six days later.

Chief Colder said Carroll’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s officer in Charleston. He says investigators believe Carroll’s body was preserved by the cold, and he believes he had been at that location for some time. The chief says Carroll was still wearing his hospital bracelet.

Carroll, who suffered from dementia, went missing from Cabell Huntington Hospital, and a Silver Alert was later issued.

His body was found late Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Edwards Streets, just a couple of blocks away from Cabell Huntington Hospital. The body was located in an outbuilding behind a home.

A man’s body was found late Monday afternoon along Edwards Street in Huntington, according to...
A man’s body was found late Monday afternoon along Edwards Street in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

Jillian Monk says she and her husband had just moved into the home a little more than half a year ago.

Monday afternoon, her husband went into the shed, which they were planning to tear down, and was shocked by what he found.

“I’m just sad, very sad for the family,” Monk said. “It’s heartbreaking it happened, finding him. My heart goes out to the family.”

Claire Earl lives across the street from where the body was found. She’s been following the missing man’s story and says it’s heartbreaking his life ended so close to people who would’ve been willing to help.

“Anybody would’ve helped had he come to someone’s door, I know for sure,” Earl said.

WSAZ reported earlier, Carroll’s social worker contacted police Jan. 5 after she called the hospital and was told he was not a patient there and had left sometime in the prior days.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage >>>>

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man’s body was found late Monday afternoon along Edwards Street in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers tell us the discovery was made in the 1400 block of Edwards Street. That is in the city’s Fairfield West community.

A neighbor said the body was found in an outbuilding behind a home. The neighbor said the outbuilding was cleaned out last fall and was planned to be torn down. Someone who lives in the home in front of the building made the discovery, according to the neighbor.

There is no information at this time about the man’s identity or the circumstances leading up to his death.

However, HPD Chief Karl Colder says they are close to making a positive identification on the body. He said when that’s confirmed they’ll have to notify next of kin before the identity can be released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed bridge on Elderberry Rd., Feb. 21
Bridge collapses in Gilmer County
Matthew Ray and the nunchucks police saw him with
Randolph County man arrested after allegedly swinging nunchucks in center of road, said he was “training”
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot
Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh
W.Va. could transition into endemic ‘very soon’, Gov. Justice, Dr. Marsh say
Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, face child neglect charges in Kanawha County, West...
Police charge mother and father with child neglect

Latest News

Handcuffs
Man arrested in Hardy Co. for allegedly harassing man, destroying property
Gov. Jim Justice
Gaunch: Reinstated energy board to explore, promote ideas
Dr. William Husel (Photo: CBS)
Trial underway for Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths
Keshown Baldwin
Morgantown man arrested for alleged armed robbery
Jeremiah Lee Boggs
Nicholas County man arrested for allegedly firing shot at woman from barn