Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30

UPDATE 2/21/22 @ 8:55 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have identified a body that was found Monday as an elderly man missing since Dec. 30.

Huntington Police Department Chief Karl Colder confirms the body was that of Charles Allen “Chuck” Carroll, 70, of Huntington, who was last seen Dec. 30, 2021, and reported missing six days later.

Chief Colder said Carroll’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s officer in Charleston. He says investigators believe Carroll’s body was preserved by the cold, and he believes he had been at that location for some time. The chief says Carroll was still wearing his hospital bracelet.

Carroll, who suffered from dementia, went missing from Cabell Huntington Hospital, and a Silver Alert was later issued.

His body was found late Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Edwards Streets, just a couple of blocks away from Cabell Huntington Hospital. The body was located in an outbuilding behind a home.

A man’s body was found late Monday afternoon along Edwards Street in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department. (WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

Jillian Monk says she and her husband had just moved into the home a little more than half a year ago.

Monday afternoon, her husband went into the shed, which they were planning to tear down, and was shocked by what he found.

“I’m just sad, very sad for the family,” Monk said. “It’s heartbreaking it happened, finding him. My heart goes out to the family.”

Claire Earl lives across the street from where the body was found. She’s been following the missing man’s story and says it’s heartbreaking his life ended so close to people who would’ve been willing to help.

“Anybody would’ve helped had he come to someone’s door, I know for sure,” Earl said.

WSAZ reported earlier, Carroll’s social worker contacted police Jan. 5 after she called the hospital and was told he was not a patient there and had left sometime in the prior days.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man’s body was found late Monday afternoon along Edwards Street in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers tell us the discovery was made in the 1400 block of Edwards Street. That is in the city’s Fairfield West community.

A neighbor said the body was found in an outbuilding behind a home. The neighbor said the outbuilding was cleaned out last fall and was planned to be torn down. Someone who lives in the home in front of the building made the discovery, according to the neighbor.

There is no information at this time about the man’s identity or the circumstances leading up to his death.

However, HPD Chief Karl Colder says they are close to making a positive identification on the body. He said when that’s confirmed they’ll have to notify next of kin before the identity can be released.

