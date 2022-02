BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A brush fire was reported in Bridgeport on Sunday.

According to the Harrison county 911 center the call came in around 5:20 Sunday evening.

Six fire crews responded to the scene on Saltwell Road.

It took crews just under an hour to contain the one acre fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.