Carol Ann Duke, 74, of Lost Creek, formally from Middletown, PA, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 17th, 2022. Carol passed away in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side. Carol was born on September 25, 1947, a daughter of the late Helen Alice Hartman Johnson. In addition to her mother, Carol was proceeded in death by her daughter, Tracey Lee Via; one sister, Sharon Swinehart; one brother, William Swinehart; maternal grandmother, Kathryn Hartman; and ex-husband, Rance Via. She is survived by her stepfather, Edwin Johnson of Middletown; daughter, Lorie Lopez of Jurupa Valley, CA; 13 grandchildren: Jessica Ryder and husband, James, Valerie Cerda, Brandon Cerda, Rosalinda Liotta and husband, Michael, Alexandria Lopez, Amber Lopez, Noah Lopez, Anna Blair and husband, Rick, Anthony Miller and wife, Bre, Sarah Minnick-Diehl and husband, Rusty, Kathryn Minnick, Megan Matin and husband, Myron, and Nathan Minnick; 30 great-grandchildren; two sister: Donna Etter and husband, Craig, and Candace White and husband, Troy; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol was a Soldering Technician for Kelly Services before becoming a fulltime grandmother. She loved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and enjoyed every moment of raising them. Not one great-grandchild will forget coming over to grandma’s and having a popsicle waiting for them. Carol loved her K-9 companions. She spoiled them as much as she could. Later in life, Carol realized she had quite the green thumb and became very passionate about flowers and all plants. In Lieu of flowers, the Carol’s family have requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Association. Carol’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Carol Ann Duke. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.