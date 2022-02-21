COVID-19 W.Va. | 21 deaths, 3,105 new cases reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 21, 2022, there are currently 4,665 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 21 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,183 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old female from Lewis County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 56-year old female from Wood County.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

As of Monday, 645 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 152 have been admitted to the ICU and 80 are on ventilators.

15 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four pediatric patients are in the ICU, and two pediatric patients are on a ventilator.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,978 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,888 cases of Omicron have been reported.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (85), Berkeley (148), Boone (56), Braxton (24), Brooke (33), Cabell (232), Calhoun (14), Clay (14), Doddridge (26), Fayette (163), Gilmer (12), Grant (44), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (41), Hancock (20), Hardy (20), Harrison (266), Jackson (27), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (401), Lewis (48), Lincoln (90), Logan (104), Marion (186), Marshall (72), Mason (69), McDowell (125), Mercer (238), Mineral (54), Mingo (77), Monongalia (188), Monroe (65), Morgan (26), Nicholas (90), Ohio (40), Pendleton (27), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (16), Preston (118), Putnam (164), Raleigh (213), Randolph (35), Ritchie (36), Roane (43), Summers (36), Taylor (83), Tucker (14), Tyler (14), Upshur (87), Wayne (103), Webster (48), Wetzel (28), Wirt (10), Wood (199), Wyoming (94). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.