Helen Louise (Steele) Mathes, 91, of Cowen, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at West Virginia University Extended Care in Summersville. Born June 7, 1930 in Bolair, she was the daughter of the late Arretus and Mintie (Handschumacher) Steele. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irven Mathes; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie (Darrell) O’Brien; infant daughter, Linda Louise Cogar; grandson, David Dewayne Brown; son-in-law, Bill Jarvis; sisters: Margaret, JoAnn, Mary, and Virginia; and her brother, Alva. Helen enjoyed quilting and crocheting. She was an excellent cook, and hosted Sunday dinner every week for the entire family. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #161 in Cowen, and held many positions in the organization throughout her tenure there. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Cindy (Nathan) Barbe of Summersville, Susan Jarvis of Cowen, and Charlotte (David) Brown of Camden-on-Gauley ; grandchildren: Shalimar O’Brien, Travis Miller, Stacey (Josh) Williams, Angela (Gary) Powers, Pam (Kenneth) Martin, and Ronnie Jarvis; sister, Brenda Pritchard of OH; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services will be held 2PM, Friday, February 25, 2022 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, with Pastor Jim Varney officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Cowen. Friends may join the family for visitation from 12PM-2PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mathes family.

