Advertisement

Helen Louise (Steele) Mathes

Helen Louise (Steele) Mathes
Helen Louise (Steele) Mathes(Helen Louise (Steele) Mathes)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Helen Louise (Steele) Mathes, 91, of Cowen, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at West Virginia University Extended Care in Summersville. Born June 7, 1930 in Bolair, she was the daughter of the late Arretus and Mintie (Handschumacher) Steele. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irven Mathes; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie (Darrell) O’Brien; infant daughter, Linda Louise Cogar; grandson, David Dewayne Brown; son-in-law, Bill Jarvis; sisters: Margaret, JoAnn, Mary, and Virginia; and her brother, Alva. Helen enjoyed quilting and crocheting.  She was an excellent cook, and hosted Sunday dinner every week for the entire family.  She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge  #161 in Cowen, and held many positions in the organization throughout her tenure there. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Cindy (Nathan) Barbe of Summersville, Susan Jarvis of Cowen, and Charlotte (David) Brown of Camden-on-Gauley ; grandchildren: Shalimar O’Brien, Travis Miller, Stacey (Josh) Williams,  Angela (Gary) Powers, Pam (Kenneth) Martin, and Ronnie Jarvis; sister, Brenda Pritchard of OH; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services will be held 2PM, Friday, February 25, 2022 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, with Pastor Jim Varney officiating.  Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Cowen.  Friends may join the family for visitation from 12PM-2PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mathes family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Drive Accident
Two injured in accident on Emily Drive
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Brush Fire in Bridgeport Contained
Brush Fire in Bridgeport Contained
Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, face child neglect charges in Kanawha County, West...
Police charge mother and father with child neglect
Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.
Vehicle Rollover on I-79 Southbound Cleared

Latest News

Peggy Sue Maxwell Krupia
Peggy Sue Maxwell Krupia
Carol Ann Duke
Carol Ann Duke
Ralph E. Williams
Ralph E. Williams
Shelva Jean Perkins
Shelva Jean Perkins