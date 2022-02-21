House passes bill to clarify what to do with unidentified and unclaimed remains

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House Bill 4559 would clarify what the medical examiner can do with unidentified and unclaimed remains.

Some remains have been in possession of the medical examiner for many years.

The bill passed in the House on Monday 97-1.

The bill’s lead sponsor is Roger Hanshaw (R) Clay, 33rd District.

The bill’s Engrosses Committee Substitute can be viewed here.

