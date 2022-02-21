Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warm and partly sunny, as warm air flows into NCWV ahead of a system southwest of us. This afternoon, skies will start out mostly sunny, but by late-afternoon, clouds will build into the area. Winds come from the south at 5-10 mph, causing temperatures to rise into the low-60s. So it will be a warm afternoon. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we stay dry up until 6 AM tomorrow, when a warm front lifts in and brings our first rain showers into the area. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s overnight, so it will be a mild night. After 6 AM tomorrow, expect steady rain throughout the day. This steady rain will end briefly in the mountains during the afternoon, so we will see breaks from the rain. Then during the early-evening hours, the rain comes back, as the back end of the system moves in, bringing more steady rain and even a few downpours. This steady rain lasts during the overnight hours, decreasing in intensity as we head into Wednesday morning. By the time it leaves, expect about 1″ of rain in some areas. Barring the rain, expect breezy southwest winds of 10-20 mph, with temperatures in the low-60s during the afternoon. Overall, tomorrow will be soggy out there, so keep an umbrella with you. Then as we head into Wednesday afternoon, we dry out, and temperatures will be much cooler than the past few days. Temperatures will continue decreasing through the week, with highs in the upper-30s expected at the end of the week. By Thursday, another system will lift in and bring rain showers. Depending on how cold it is, we could also get sleet and even snow, which could mean a slick commute, so be careful if traveling on that day. We then transition to rain by the evening, and it’s not until Friday evening that we get another dry period. In short, expect warm temperatures and some sunshine today, steady rain tomorrow, and more rain for the last full week of February.

Today: Mostly clear morning, with clouds building in this afternoon and becoming partly cloudy in the evening. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, a nice afternoon. High: 65.

Tonight: We start out mostly cloudy but dry, but after midnight, expect light rain chances to increase. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, a warm but cloudy night, with rain pushing in after midnight. Low: 48.

Tuesday: Periodic rainfall throughout the day, especially in the morning and evening hours. Some could bring heavy downpours, which could cause problems, like slick roads. Showers will decrease in intensity overnight. Winds will be breezy, coming from the south at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, expect a warm, soggy afternoon, so be careful when driving on the roads. High: 66.

Wednesday: We start with light showers in the morning, with not much expected. Then in the afternoon, we dry out, leaving cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. Winds will also be light and coming from the west. Overall, after the rain leaves, we’re left with cooler, but above-average, temperatures and cloudy skies. High: 57.

