Judge sentences man to life in prison for 2019 murder

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted for the 2019 murder of his former girlfriend, Trinity McCallister.

According to WVNS-TV, Hayden Dixon was sentenced Friday. Court documents show that McCallister was reported missing in November 2019 and her body was later found mutilated at the home she and Dixon shared. Medical examiners say McCallister died due to blunt force trauma and strangulation

Along with a life sentence, Dixon will serve a consecutive sentence of 3 to 25 years for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony forgery, felony uttering, and misdemeanor giving false information to the Department of Public Safety.

“That night when you murdered Trinity McAllister, you showed her no mercy, not even an inkling of human dignity,” said Fayette County Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing.

Dixon’s attorneys left the courtroom immediately and have not commented about the sentencing decisions. They have 30 days to file an appeal.

