Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | February 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! Today was a lovely day, with highs in the low 50s and clear, sunny skies. We did have a bit of a breeze throughout the day but with warmer temperatures, those winds didn’t bring much of a wind chill. Tonight will remain clear and temperatures will only fall to the mid to low 30s. Tomorrow will be sunny and in the 60s, so definitely enjoy it before the rest of the week hits. Clouds start to thicken later Monday morning ahead of rain expected to begin early Tuesday morning. This rain will be sticking around for the entire day, barring a few breaks, but could be heavy at times. The system crosses West Virginia overnight into Wednesday, so rain will start to taper off by Wednesday afternoon. We then get a quick break from the rain that night until Thursday morning when the next system pushes more precipitation into the area. Temperatures will be on the decline after Tuesday, so depending on surface temperatures at the time the next system begins, it could begin as sleet or freezing rain. This could cause a slippery morning commute, so you may need to take a few extra minutes to drive that morning. As the day progresses all precipitation will transition into rain, and that will stick around through Friday. By next weekend, drier conditions will return and temperatures will be in the 30s. By Friday, it is estimated we may see over 2 inches of rainfall, so we will be monitoring for flood concerns throughout this week.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 33

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 63

Tuesday: Rain, becoming heavy at times. High: 65

Wednesday: Rain showers tapering off by the afternoon. High: 55

