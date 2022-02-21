Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 21st, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday, Happy President’s Day, and Happy “Sun” day! What an amazing day it was out there today as our temperatures soared into the mid to upper 60′s. Unfortunately, this will probably be the only day for a little while that we’ll see the sun like this. Beginning after midnight, our next storm system will start bringing in showers for our area. These will continue all the way through tomorrow night. Much of northcentral West Virginia could get anywhere from 1-1 ½” of rain. Currently, Ritchie and Gilmer counties are under Flood Watches from Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning. But anyone in our area is susceptible to localized flooding during this period. Temperatures tomorrow will also be very much like today.

Wednesday afternoon through the evening will be a bit of a break before our next weather system. But the next one won’t just bring us showers. We could start with a wintry mix on Thursday, changing over to some possible icing. Then into Friday all of that will change to rain, and later on Friday the cold front will move through and any leftover precipitation will turn to snow. A very messy end of the workweek.

So far our weekend is looking nice when it comes to sky conditions, but temperatures will be back down to below average for all of us.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Light showers after midnight: Low 46

Tuesday: Showers: High 65

Wednesday: Morning showers then partly cloudy: High 56

Thursday: Rainy: High 45

