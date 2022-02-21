Advertisement

Over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails grants announced

Gov. Justice announced the approval of over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for 29 improvement projects across the state.
(Storyblocks)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced the approval of over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for 29 improvement projects across the state.

The grants, which will cover 21 counties across the state, help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more, by either building from scratch or enhancing what they already have through various types of projects.

The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

“This program will provide millions of dollars that is going to be put to work making our cities and towns easier to get around and making our beautiful park trails even more appealing and accessible to West Virginians of all abilities,” Gov. Justice said. “These projects will also draw tourism and visitation to new destinations all throughout our state and the positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Drive Accident
Two injured in accident on Emily Drive
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Brush Fire in Bridgeport Contained
Brush Fire in Bridgeport Contained
Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.
Vehicle Rollover on I-79 Southbound Cleared
Residents help raise money for Special Olympics.
Special Olympics West Virginia holds annual Polar Plunge at Cheat Lake

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 21 deaths, 3,105 new cases reported
Gavel
Judge sentences man to life in prison for 2019 murder
New River Gorge had record visitation in 2021
New River Gorge had record visitation in 2021
Brush Fire in Bridgeport Contained
Brush Fire in Bridgeport Contained