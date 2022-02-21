Over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails grants announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced the approval of over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for 29 improvement projects across the state.

The grants, which will cover 21 counties across the state, help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more, by either building from scratch or enhancing what they already have through various types of projects.

The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

“This program will provide millions of dollars that is going to be put to work making our cities and towns easier to get around and making our beautiful park trails even more appealing and accessible to West Virginians of all abilities,” Gov. Justice said. “These projects will also draw tourism and visitation to new destinations all throughout our state and the positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts.”

