Peggy Sue Maxwell Krupia, 76, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on November 21, 1945, a daughter of the late Francis and Bernice Hinkle Maxwell. She is survived by one daughter, Annette Wright of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Kristin Hudkins and her husband Rezin of Nutter Fort, Nick Wright and his wife Hattie of Clarksburg, and Josh Matheny and his fiancé Kyley Pierce of Clarksburg; four great grandchildren, Tripp, Kinsley, Kimber and Asher; her grand-doggies Mika and Cookie; one brother, Kevin Maxwell and his wife Diana of Sardis; and one nephew, Chris Maxwell. She was also preceded in death by her companion, Martin Frazier and one brother, Roger Maxwell. Mrs. Krupia was a 1947 graduate of Victory High School. She was formerly a glass packer at Anchor Hocking Glass Factory and most recently a self-employed personal caregiver. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Peggy was a selfless person with a kind and quiet soul. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

