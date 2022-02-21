Philippi welcomes new business to Main Street

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philippi Convention and Visitors Bureau has welcomed a new business to Philippi’s Main Street.

Dennis Riccio has opened his second store front in Philippi, Molly’s Playhouse.

Molly’s Playhouse and Riccio’s first storefront, Molly’s Hand Dipped Ice Cream Shop, are located across the street from the Barbour County Courthouse.

Riccio noted that he had been happy to have an entertainment venue in town with the former Wanderlust and wanted to continue that idea along with adding the presence of a little theater when that earlier business closed its doors.

Since fleshing out his original idea, Riccio has remodeled the space once filled by The Fitness Center.

The new space now has an artist’s rendering of a large stage curtain on one end of the long room, art from local and regional artists hanging on the walls, and tables and chairs set ready to welcome guests to an evening’s entertainment.

Riccio said that he is always looking for artists who are interested in exhibiting their work in the Playhouse.

His current exhibit includes artists from both the immediate area and from out of state.

Artists of all mediums are encouraged to contact Riccio if interested in exhibiting in the Playhouse.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.